South Africa to implement a 21-day lockdown from midnight Thursday - Ramaphosa

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government would impose a nationwide 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the army would be deployed to assist the police during the lockdown. South Africans will still be able to leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care and collect social grants, Ramaphosa added.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)

