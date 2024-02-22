South Africa to evaluate contingency reserves annually, draw when it can

Adds context, paragraphs 2-3

CAPE TOWN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa will evaluate the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account (GFECRA) held at the central bank annually and withdraw from it when funds are available, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters on Thursday.

Godongwana said in his annual budget speech on Wednesday that the government was changing the framework governing the GFECRA account to allow it to draw down 150 billion rand ($7.94 billion) over the next three years to limit borrowing.

The account captures gains and losses on the country's foreign currency reserve transactions and has a balance of more than 500 billion rand, larger than plausible reserve losses from rand appreciation, according to the National Treasury.

($1 = 18.8901 rand)

