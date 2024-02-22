News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa to evaluate contingency reserves annually, draw when it can

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

February 22, 2024 — 04:19 am EST

Written by Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

Adds context, paragraphs 2-3

CAPE TOWN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa will evaluate the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account (GFECRA) held at the central bank annually and withdraw from it when funds are available, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters on Thursday.

Godongwana said in his annual budget speech on Wednesday that the government was changing the framework governing the GFECRA account to allow it to draw down 150 billion rand ($7.94 billion) over the next three years to limit borrowing.

The account captures gains and losses on the country's foreign currency reserve transactions and has a balance of more than 500 billion rand, larger than plausible reserve losses from rand appreciation, according to the National Treasury.

($1 = 18.8901 rand)

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.