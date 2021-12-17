World Markets
South Africa to donate 2 mln J&J COVID-19 shots to African countries

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Africa said on Friday it would donate roughly 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine to other African countries.

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union (AU).

"This donation embodies South Africa's solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," the South African government said in a joint statement with an AU vaccine task team.

AU COVID-19 envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the 2,030,400 donated doses would be distributed to the lowest-income countries as quickly as possible.

South Africa has fully vaccinated about 38% of adults, more than in many other African countries but well short of the government's year-end target. It recently delayed some vaccine deliveries due to oversupply as the pace of inoculations slowed.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Michael Perry)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

