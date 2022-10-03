World Markets

South Africa to cut petrol, hike diesel prices from October 5 - govt

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's government said on Monday that the petrol pump price would decrease by up to 1.02 rand a litre and the diesel price would rise by up to 15 cents a litre from October 5.

Adds context

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's government said on Monday that the petrol pump price would decrease by up to 1.02 rand a litre and the diesel price would rise by up to 15 cents a litre from October 5.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly due to factors including global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

The Ukraine war and its knock-on effects sent oil prices soaring earlier this year, driving South African fuel prices higher and sending inflation to a 13-year peak of 7.8% in July.

But global oil prices have eased in recent months, helping domestic inflation to fall slightly to 7.6% in August.

Despite that decline, South Africa's central bank delivered another 75 basis point interest rate hike in September as it tries to bring inflation back within its 3%-6% target range, citing oil prices among potential risks.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular