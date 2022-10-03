South Africa to cut petrol, hike diesel prices from October 5 - govt

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's government said on Monday that the petrol pump price would decrease by up to 1.02 rand a litre and the diesel price would rise by up to 15 cents a litre from October 5.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly due to factors including global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)

