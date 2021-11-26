World Markets

South Africa to convene coronavirus council after new variant found

Alexander Winning Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday, a government statement said, after scientists detected a new COVID-19 variant in the country.

Decisions taken by the council inform the government's stance on the COVID-19 pandemic, including the level of lockdown restrictions.

