South Africa signs plan to revive steel industry

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed a plan that aims to revive the local steel industry and boost output, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said on Sunday.

The Master Plan for the steel and metal fabrication sector - an initiative by regulators, industry and labour - was signed on Friday and outlines steps to re-energize the sector and expand production, the ministry said.

South Africa is one of the largest steel producers on the African continent with steel-consuming industries contributing 600 billion rand ($44 billion) to the country's GDP.

The country's biggest steel producer is ArcelorMittal South Africa ACLJ.J, which is majority-owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU.

The industry has faced mounting pressure with fewer local infrastructure projects, high input costs and global price competition.

"The signing of the Master Plan sets the foundation and commitment for the development and growth of this important sector," the ministry said in a statement.

The plans' priorities include addressing demand and supply, the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and a steel fund to support industry projects.

($1 = 13.7017 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

