South Africa set for third day of power cuts on generation shortfall

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa is set to experience power cuts for a third day on Friday, with deeper power cuts expected than previously anticipated after utility Eskom lost more generation capacity.

Eskom said late on Thursday that it would cut 1,000 megawatts (MW), but on Friday morning the utility said the power cuts would be scaled up to 2,000 MW later in the day.

"Since the media briefing last night, we have had a major setback as we have lost additional capacity from Medupi power station," Eskom said in a statement.

"This means that the power system has deteriorated further creating an additional shortage of about generation capacity of 1,500 MW."

