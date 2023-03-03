South Africa sells 1.2 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1.2 billion rand ($66.04 million) of its 2033 ZAI2033=, 2038 ZAI2038= and 2050 ZAI2050= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

For the auction results click here and scroll down to Inflation-Linked Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 18.1709 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

