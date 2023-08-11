South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1 billion rand ($53.06 million) of its 2029 ZAI2029=, 2033 ZAI2033= and 2046 ZAI2046= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

For the auction results, click here and scroll down to Inflation-Linked Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 18.8478 rand)

