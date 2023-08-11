News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

August 11, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1 billion rand ($53.06 million) of its 2029 ZAI2029=, 2033 ZAI2033= and 2046 ZAI2046= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

For the auction results, click here and scroll down to Inflation-Linked Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 18.8478 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.