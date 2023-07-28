South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1 billion rand ($56.38 million) of its 2029 ZAI2029=, 2038 ZAI2038= and 2046 ZAI2046= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

For the auction results, click here and scroll down to Inflation-Linked Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 17.7358 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.