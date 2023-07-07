South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1 billion rand ($52 million) of its 2031 ZAI2031=, 2033 ZAI2033= and 2038 ZAI2038= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

