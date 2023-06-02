South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1 billion rand of its 2031 ZAI2031=, 2046 ZAI2046= and 2050 ZAI2050= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

For the auction results, click here and scroll down to Inflation-Linked Government Bond Auctions.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.