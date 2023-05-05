South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1.0 billion rand ($54.37 million) of its 2033 ZAI2033=, 2046 ZAI2046= and 2050 ZAI2050= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

($1 = 18.3922 rand)

