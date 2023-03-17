South Africa sells 1 bln rand of inflation-linked bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 1.0 billion rand ($54.61 million) of its 2033 ZAI2033=, 2038 ZAI2038= and 2050 ZAI2050= inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.

($1 = 18.3111 rand)

