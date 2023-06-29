News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa sees small foreign direct investment inflow in Q1 - c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

June 29, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a small foreign direct investment inflow of 0.5 billion rand ($26.76 million) in the first quarter of 2023, down from a revised inflow of 64.0 billion rand in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In its Quarterly Bulletin, the South African Reserve Bank said the reduced inflow partly reflected a share sale by an overseas company following the listing of its domestic subsidiary on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Portfolio investments showed an outflow of 32.0 billion rand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a revised outflow of 25.6 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2022.

($1 = 18.6843 rand)

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.