South Africa sees 5,500 MW more renewable energy online by 2026

Adds context about power crisis in paragraphs 3-4

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa expects more than 5,500 megawatts (MW) of additional renewable energy projects to come online by 2026, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Tuesday.

He added that66,000 MW of wind and solar projects were under development across the country.

South Africa is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis ever, with households and businesses facing hours of daily scheduled power cuts due to repeated breakdowns at state utility Eskom's ailing fleet of coal power stations.

But some analysts have started to turn more optimistic that the government will make progress in reducing the intensity of the power cuts, helping the rand currency recover from a record low touched on June 1.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.