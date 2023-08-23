News & Insights

South Africa says Chinese power companies to help Eskom cut emissions

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

August 23, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Wednesday that Chinese power companies had agreed to share technology to help South African state utility Eskom cut emissions from its coal-fired power plants.

Speaking at a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Ramokgopa added that Chinese firms had also agreed to help Eskom upgrade its power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

