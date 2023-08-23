South Africa says Chinese power companies to help Eskom cut emissions

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Wednesday that Chinese power companies had agreed to share technology to help South African state utility Eskom cut emissions from its coal-fired power plants.

Speaking at a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Ramokgopa added that Chinese firms had also agreed to help Eskom upgrade its power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

