South Africa retail sales rise 0.1% y/y in May

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's retail sales in May rose 0.1% year on year after rising by a revised 4.3% in April, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 1.0%.

Sales in the three months to the end of May were up 1.9% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely)

