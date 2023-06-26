South Africa reports two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry east of Johannesburg, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton)

