South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm - WOAH

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 14, 2022 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.

Some 58 "domestic birds" of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus, the report said, without giving additional details on the type of birds.

