World Markets

South Africa reports better fiscal position at mid-term budget

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Kopano Gumbi Reuters
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

South Africa reported an improved fiscal position at a mid-term budget on Wednesday, flagging smaller deficits in the next three years and debt stabilising at a lower level thanks to higher-than-expected revenues.

Adds details, quote

PRETORIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa reported an improved fiscal position at a mid-term budget on Wednesday, flagging smaller deficits in the next three years and debt stabilising at a lower level thanks to higher-than-expected revenues.

But a government plan to take on part of Eskom's 400 billion rand ($22 billion) debt is not ready, despite assurances that the mid-term budget would contain more details.

The National Treasury confirmed it would take some of the debt but would not commit to a specific amount or timeframe. It said it could take on between one-third and two-thirds of the debt but that it still needed to consult with debt-holders.

"South Africa is restoring the health of its public finances just as the world economy is taking a dangerous turn for the worse," Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in comments accompanying the mid-term budget.

"South Africa's challenges are significant, but its stable macroeconomic policies and efforts to return the public finances to a sustainable position mean that the country is in a better position to weather the storms that lie ahead."

The Treasury now expects a consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2022/23 fiscal year, down from 6.0% forecast in the main February budget.

Next year it predicts a deficit of 4.1% of GDP and the following year 3.9% of GDP, down from 4.8% and 4.2% seen in February.

It sees gross debt stabilising at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/23, whereas in February it saw debt stabilising in 2024/25 at 75.1% of GDP.

($1 = 17.9941 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Kopano Gumbi and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular