South Africa records smaller FDI inflows in third quarter

PRETORIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded smaller foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, but portfolio investment inflows jumped after the government issued international bonds, central bank data showed on Friday.

Africa's most industrialised economy had FDI inflows of 17 billion rand ($1.16 billion) in the third quarter from inflows of 26.3 billion rand in the second quarter, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said in its Quarterly Bulletin.

The portfolio investment inflows were at 40.2 billion rand from July to the end of September from inflows of 10 billion rand in the prior quarter, mainly reflecting the government's issuance of international bonds of $5 billion, the SARB said.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Winning)

