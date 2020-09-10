South Africa rand steady as investors await data deluge

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was broadly steady early on Thursday, holding on to gains from the previous session as sentiment tilted in favour of risk assets ahead key data releases locally and abroad.

At 0640 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.08% firmer at 16.6025 per dollar, not far its overnight close of at 16.6150.

The rand made a dramatic recovery in the previous session, advancing clsoe to 1.5% to wipe out most of the losses following Tuesday's dismal gross domestic product data showing the economy had contracted for a fourth quarter in a row, and by its most on record.

Senior trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler said drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare's APNJ.J sale of the rights to its European thrombosis business to U.S. firm Mylan MYL.O, for almost 642 million euros ($759 million), had likely aided demand for the rand.

"Given the current state of liquidity in the market, that size transaction is certainly enough to catch the market off guard, especially if it is caught a little long after the first two days of the week."

The rand is now almost exactly where it was trading on Tuesday before the dismal GDP data.

The unit is poised move in either with a slew of local data, including current account, mining and manufacturing data before attention turns to the European Central Bank's policy announcement.

"This sporadic activity shows that the market is caught in two minds as to the next big move but as we all know, it doesn’t tread water for very long," Butler said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.