South Africa rand gains on carry-trade appeal; stocks dip

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained against the U.S. dollar on Friday, with analysts citing the country's relatively high yields. Stocks dipped.

At 1622 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.9% stronger at 16.2550 per dollar, clawing back some of the week's losses linked to a dismal mid-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that forecast higher debt levels than in June.

"SA's juicy real yields make it an attractive prospect for carry trades, which will continue to support the ZAR in the near term. However, it is difficult to hold a bullish outlook for the ZAR further out into the future," economists at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Analysts and ratings agencies have said that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's pledge on Wednesday to freeze public sector wages for the next three years will be hard to achieve.

Moody's said in a research report that the budget lacked detail on how and when the government would implement policies to boost economic growth.

Many Johannesburg-listed stocks fell on Friday, in line with global equity market jitters over rising global coronavirus infections and next week's U.S. presidential election.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed down 0.41% to finish at 51,685 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI dipped 0.22% to 47,473 points.

Curbing further losses, bourse heavyweight Naspers NPNJn.J rose 3.98% to 3,161.32 rand after Dutch technology investor Prosus PRX.AS said it would buy back up to $5 billion in its own and parent Naspers' shares.

Another gainer was telecoms firm MTN MTNJ.J, which closed 4.11% higher after flagging a rise in revenue.

