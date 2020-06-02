South Africa rand falls as risk appetite wanes on U.S. protests, Sino-U.S. tensions

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over U.S.-China tensions and rising violent protests across the United States.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4130 per dollar, 0.22% lower than its previous close.

In the absence of local catalysts, traders' focus was on global events.

"The rand is currently caught in range-bound trading," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions in Pretoria.

"However, as the riots (in the U.S), the geopolitical environment, as well as the reopening of the economies unfold, they could potentially provide new clear direction for the local unit."

Broader global risk appetite was also hampered by U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities, while reports of an order from China to halt U.S. soybean purchases again raised the spectre of damaging trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.MKTS/GLOB

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond ZAR2030= was up 0.5 basis point to 8.765%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.