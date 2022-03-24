South Africa raises rates citing inflation risks linked to Ukraine war

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% ZAREPO=ECI on Thursday, citing inflation risks linked to the war in Ukraine.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) would raise rates by 25 basis points.

The five-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was split 3-2 in its decision, with two members preferring a larger 50-basis-point move.

It was the third hike in a row following similar moves in January and November.

The rand ZAR=D3 extended gains on the rate hike.

"Global producer price and food price inflation continued to surprise higher in recent months and could do so again, particularly if the war in the Ukraine persists into the growing season," the SARB said in its latest monetary policy statement.

"Oil prices increased strongly through 2021 and are up again sharply year to date, propelled higher also by the war and economic sanctions," the SARB said.

