South Africa Q2 GDP grows 1.2% q/q - stats office

PRETORIA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The South African economy grew 1.2% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months in seasonally adjusted but non-annualised terms, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.7% ZAGDPN=ECI, versus a revised 1.0% increase in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

