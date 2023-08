JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation slowed to 2.7% year on year in July from 4.8% in June, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the producer price index was at 0.2% in July from -0.3% the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

