South Africa producer inflation quickens to 5.8% y/y in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation quickened to 5.8% year on year in October from 5.1% in September, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the producer price index was at 1.0% in October from 1.5% the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.