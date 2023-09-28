South Africa producer inflation quickens to 4.3% y/y in August

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation quickened to 4.3% year on year in August from 2.7% in July, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the producer price index was at 1.0% in August from 0.2% the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

