South Africa overhauls state power utility Eskom's board

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's cabinet has approved a new board of directors at struggling state-owned power utility Eskom that will assume its role from Saturday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

Gordhan told a news conference that the new board, made up of senior business and trade union figures, would be chaired by Mpho Makwana.

The board shake-up comes after electricity outages reached record levels this year.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations and a mountain of debt, Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying to reform Eskom to make it more efficient since becoming head of state in 2018 but his administration has made slow progress, fuelling public frustration.

Eskom has had vacancies on its board for several years. Since January 2020 its board has been headed by Malegapuru William Makgoba, who took up the post after the previous chairman resigned during another period of major power cuts.

