South Africa narrowly avoids technical recession in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 05, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Kopano Gumbi and Sfundo Parakozov for Reuters ->

By Kopano Gumbi and Sfundo Parakozov

PRETORIA, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted terms, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

The economy grew 0.6% in 2023, said Statistics South Africa.

The fourth quarter growth rate was slightly lower than the 0.3% growth economists polled by Reuters had predicted ZAGDPN=ECI.

Tuesday's data is the last gross domestic product (GDP) release before national and provincial elections in May.

Africa's most industrialised economy has stagnated over the last decade, with GDP averaging 0.8% since 2012.

Inefficiencies at state-owned power utility Eskom and port and freight rail company Transnet are one reason why growth has been so weak.

A cost-of-living crisis that has squeezed consumer spending has also dented growth.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contracting economic output. The economy shrunk 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi and Sfundo Parakozov; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

