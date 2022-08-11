South Africa manufacturing output down 3.5% year on year in June

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.5% year on year in June after falling by a revised 1.8% in May, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production dropped 1.5% month on month in June. Analysts had predicted a 2.9% decline in annual terms in June and a 0.5% month-on-month drop.

