South Africa manufacturing output down 3.5% year on year in June
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.5% year on year in June after falling by a revised 1.8% in May, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.
Factory production dropped 1.5% month on month in June. Analysts had predicted a 2.9% decline in annual terms in June and a 0.5% month-on-month drop.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla)
