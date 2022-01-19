South Africa inflation faster than expected at 5.9% y/y in December
Adds detail, context
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation quickened faster than expected in December to 5.9% year-on-year from 5.5% in November, data showed on Wednesday, adding to arguments for the central bank to raise interest rates next week.
On a month-on-month basis, the December consumer price index was at 0.6% from 0.5% in November.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.7% rise in annual terms in December and a 0.4% increase month-on-month.
The South African Reserve Bank - which targets inflation of between 3% and 6% - holds its first monetary policy committee meeting of 2022 next week, with its decision due on Jan. 27.
A poll published by Reuters on Wednesday predicted a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 4.0% ZAREPO=ECI to combat inflationary pressures.
Statistics South Africa said the 5.9% year-on-year reading in December was the highest since March 2017, citing rising prices of fuel and foods such as meat among contributing factors.
Core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.4% year-on-year in December from 3.3% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.3% from 0.1% in November.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney and Barbara Lewis)
((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))
