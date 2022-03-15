South Africa, Huawei unit reach out of court settlement on hiring

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's labour department and a subsidiary of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] have reached an out of court settlement on local hiring rules, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Authorities took Huawei Technologies South Africa to court in February, saying it fell short of a requirement for 60% of workers to be South African, and sought a fine of 1.5 million rand ($99,300) or 2% of the unit's annual 2020 turnover.

($1=15.1070 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

