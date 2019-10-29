South Africa hopes to announce new Eskom CEO next week - Gordhan

PRETORIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The South African government will hopefully announce a new chief executive for state power firm Eskom next week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

Eskom's previous CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned earlier this year, complicating government efforts to turn around the struggling utility.

Gordhan added at a news conference on Tuesday that government planned to procure 2,000 megawatts of electricity to help end power cuts.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

