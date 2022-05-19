South Africa hikes rates by 50 basis points as predicted

Adds rand, split decision

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank increased its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 50 basis points to 4.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll published last week.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB's) latest move is its first 50 basis point (bps) hike in more than six years.

The decision by the bank's Monetary Policy Committee was split 4-1, with four members opting for the 50 bps hike and one preferring a 25 bps move.

The rand ZAR=D3 extended gains after the decision was announced.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee, Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.