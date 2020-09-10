Banking

South Africa GDP plunge, revenue shortfall to delay debt stabilisation - Moody's

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.

Adds background, details

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.

Africa's most developed economy shrank by a record 51% in the second quarter on an annualised basis, or 16.4% in unadjusted terms, mainly due to a strict coronavirus lockdown that allowed only essential services and sectors to operate. The measures have since been eased.

Moody's, along with the other two main ratings firms, S&P and Fitch, already rate the country's debt below investment status, or junk.

"Although we had already factored such a large drop into our full-year growth forecasts, the downturn will nevertheless intensify the government’s fiscal woes, particularly its ability to generate revenue," said the ratings firm in a statement.

Moody's said the economic downturn would also hurt commercial banks as non-performing loans rose and the bank's were forced to make higher provision costs and lower capital buffers.

"Pressures on profitability will likely continue throughout the rest of the year, before gradually easing in 2021. That said, unlike the sovereign, banks entered this crisis from a position of strength," Moody's said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Gareth Jones)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Banking Videos

    The Best Way to Get Rid of Student Debt

    Tens of millions of Americans have more than $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loans. This is how to pay them off sensibly, or have them forgiven entirely.

    Sep 2, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular