South Africa GDP plunge, revenue shortfall to delay debt stabilisation - Moody's

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.

Africa's most developed economy shrank by a record 51% in the second quarter on an annualised basis, or 16.4% in unadjusted terms, mainly due to a strict coronavirus lockdown that allowed only essential services and sectors to operate. The measures have since been eased.

Moody's, along with the other two main ratings firms, S&P and Fitch, already rate the country's debt below investment status, or junk.

"Although we had already factored such a large drop into our full-year growth forecasts, the downturn will nevertheless intensify the government’s fiscal woes, particularly its ability to generate revenue," said the ratings firm in a statement.

Moody's said the economic downturn would also hurt commercial banks as non-performing loans rose and the bank's were forced to make higher provision costs and lower capital buffers.

"Pressures on profitability will likely continue throughout the rest of the year, before gradually easing in 2021. That said, unlike the sovereign, banks entered this crisis from a position of strength," Moody's said.

