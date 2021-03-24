South Africa Feb consumer inflation drops below cbank target band

Adds details, background, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation rate slowed to its lowest in eight months in February, dipping below the central bank's target range just a day before the regulator decides on lending rates.

Headline consumer price inflation slowed to 2.9% from the same period a year earlier, compared to 3.2% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The figure was the lowest since June's print of 2.2%. It is also just under the lower end of the South African Reserve Bank's target band of between 3% and 6%.

A Reuters poll of economist had forecast annual inflation for the month at 3.1%.

The slowing of prices was driven by broad easing in most categories, with health, miscellaneous goods, and restaurants the main contributors.

Lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic for most of 2020 limited economic activity and pushed consumer inflation to a 15-year low. Prices gradually began to rise as fuel prices jumped and lockdown restrictions were eased.

Over 2020 the central bank delivered a slew of lending rate cuts to support the economy, but has kept them on hold in its last three meetings.

Its monetary policy committee announces its latest decision on Thursday, with expectations of another hold.

"The fall in South Africa’s headline inflation rate in February almost certainly rules out a hike in interest rates at Thursday's MPC meeting," said Africa analyst at Capital Economics, Virág Fórizs.

"Underlying price pressures will probably remain subdued as South Africa’s economic recovery struggles to gain momentum," said Fórizs.

Africa's most advanced economy shrunk by a record 7% in 2020.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams and Kim Coghill)

