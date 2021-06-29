South Africa FDI inflows narrow to $426 mln in first quarter

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows narrowed to 6.1 billion rand ($426 million) in the first quarter of this year from 16.0 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2020, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"The increase in non-resident parent entities equity investment in domestic subsidiaries more than countered domestic subsidiaries' repayment of loans to non-resident parent entities," the South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin.

Portfolio investments, reflecting a record of buying and selling of securities such as bonds and shares, registered outflows of 6.4 billion rand in the three months to end-March compared to inflows of 24.1 billion rand in the prior quarter.

($1 = 14.3127 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

