World Markets

South Africa FDI inflows narrow to $426 mln in first quarter

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published

South Africa's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows narrowed to 6.1 billion rand ($426 million) in the first quarter of this year from 16.0 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2020, the central bank said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows narrowed to 6.1 billion rand ($426 million) in the first quarter of this year from 16.0 billion rand in the fourth quarter of 2020, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"The increase in non-resident parent entities equity investment in domestic subsidiaries more than countered domestic subsidiaries' repayment of loans to non-resident parent entities," the South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin.

Portfolio investments, reflecting a record of buying and selling of securities such as bonds and shares, registered outflows of 6.4 billion rand in the three months to end-March compared to inflows of 24.1 billion rand in the prior quarter.

($1 = 14.3127 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular