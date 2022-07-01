South Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in June - Absa PMI

July 1 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in June compared to May due to waning domestic demand and activity during the month, a survey showed on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.2 points in June from 54.8 points in May, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Absa said in a statement that floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province in April, continued supply chain issues and power cuts have weighed on output.

Absa also warned that with the second quarter average for the business activity index at 45 points and the stark decline in actual factory output in April, the sector was likely to be a big drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

"The majority of the responses were received before the recent ramping up of the intensity of load-shedding," Absa said, referring to scheduled power cuts that are locally known as "load-shedding".

"Even so, along with growing concern about a sharp growth slowdown, and potentially recession, in some of South Africa's key trading partners, this could have contributed to the depressed sentiment," it added.

State power utility Eskom regularly implements scheduled power cuts as it struggles with breakdowns at its generation units, while lately it has also blamed striking workers for the outages.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.