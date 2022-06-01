World Markets

South Africa factory activity expands at faster pace in May - Absa PMI

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in May, as new sales orders recovered following the floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province in April, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 points in May from 50.7 points in April, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Absa said in a statement that domestic demand normalised and export sales returned to positive terrain following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which killed more than 400 people, causing significant damage to infrastructure and port operations in Durban.

But Absa warned that the April-May average for the business activity index is well below 50 points and could mean that the actual manufacturing output may record a quarterly contraction in the second quarter.

"Despite the solid rebound in demand, business activity was stuck just below the neutral 50-point mark in May. This could be due to continued load-shedding and industrial action affecting output, but not necessarily weighing on demand," Absa said.

State power utility Eskom regularly implements scheduled power cuts, locally known as "load-shedding", as it struggles with breakdowns at its generation units.

