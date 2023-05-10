South Africa Eurobonds fall, rand suffers on fears of worsening loadshedding

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's international bonds and the rand came under fresh pressure on Wednesday as fears grew of scheduled blackouts known as loadshedding worsening over winter.

Longer-dated sovereign dollar-bonds fell the most, with the 2052 maturity dropping more than 1 cent to 82.4 cents in the dollar US836205BE37=TE. The yield rose above 9%, its highest level in almost six months.

The rand weakened to a three-year low of 18.8325 against the dollar. ZAR=

South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom told parliament on Tuesday that there would be a 45-day delay in returning a generating unit online, adding further pressure to the grid during winter when scheduled power cuts across most of the country are already more than 10 hours a day.

