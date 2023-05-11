South Africa Eurobonds fall as Ramaphosa denies govt has failed over power crisis

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1.5 cents in the dollar on Thursday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa denied his government had failed to deal with rolling power cuts crippling the country's economy.

Longer-dated maturities fell the most as Ramaphosa answered questions from lawmakers. The Eurobond maturing in 2048 was down 1.566 cents in the dollar to 74.6 cents at 1301 GMT and its yield reached a new six-month high of 8.84% US836205AZ74=TE.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Rodrigo Campos)

