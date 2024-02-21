News & Insights

South Africa dollar bonds jump after budget

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's sovereign dollar bonds jumped after the finance minister said the government would draw down 150 billion rand ($7.9 billion) from a central bank-administered contingency account in a bid to limit rising debt.

Longer-dated international bonds rose the most following the 2024 budget speech, with the 2052 maturity jumping 1.3 cents on the dollar to trade at 87.6 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

South Africa faces an economy that has barely grown in more than a decade amid rolling power cuts and problems with its railways and ports as it gears up for national elections on May 29.

The vote could see the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party lose its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years.

