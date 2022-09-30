World Markets

South Africa data provider rain wants Telkom to buy it

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Telkom received a non-binding proposal from data network provider rain, which wants Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom, the country's third biggest mobile operator said on Friday.

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.J received a non-binding proposal from data network provider rain, which wants Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom, the country's third biggest mobile operator said on Friday.

Telkom, now in discussions with the second biggest mobile operator MTN MTNJ.J, said its board was evaluating the proposal and was not yet in a position to express a view.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular