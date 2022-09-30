South Africa data provider rain wants Telkom to buy it

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.J received a non-binding proposal from data network provider rain, which wants Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom, the country's third biggest mobile operator said on Friday.

Telkom, now in discussions with the second biggest mobile operator MTN MTNJ.J, said its board was evaluating the proposal and was not yet in a position to express a view.

