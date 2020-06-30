South Africa credit growth slows to 6.35% year on year in May

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Growth in private sector credit in South Africa in May slowed to 6.35% year on year from a revised 7.18% in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also slowed, to 10.26% in May from 10.47% in April.

