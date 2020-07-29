South Africa credit growth slows to 5.64% year-on-year in June

JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - Growth in private sector credit in South Africa in June slowed to 5.64% year-on-year from a revised 6.26% in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened, to 11.07% in June from a revised 10.60% in May.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Gareth Jones)

