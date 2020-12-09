South Africa consumer price inflation slows to 3.2% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.2% year-on-year in November from 3.3% in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI was at flat at 0.0% in November from 0.3% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, fell to 3.3% year-on-year in November compared with a rate of 3.4% in October. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was also flat at 0.0% from 0.2% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

